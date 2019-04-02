

CTV Kitchener





A little luck has brought a lot of exposure to a Kitchener restaurant.

The Old King Bistro is enjoying the spotlight after appearing in a question on the popular gameshow Jeopardy!

Ali Jesani was working at the restaurant when his phone began buzzing.

The category was continental breakfast, wherein the contestants would have to identify the continent where a certain breakfast was served.

“Poutine with home fries at the Old King Bistro in Kitchener,” said host Alex Trebek on Friday night’s episode.

Jesani’s mother couldn’t be more proud.

“I felt goosebumps, you know, it’s really awesome,” she says.

The next morning, Jesani says five new people showed up after seeing the episode. All five ordered the dish Trebek referenced: The Squire’s Rations, which blends veggies, curds, carbs, eggs and hollandaise sauce.

How the restaurant landed a spot on Jeopardy! remains a mystery to the family.

“However it got picked, the perfect three things: Kitchener, Old King Bistro and the poutine with home fries,” Jesani says.

The timing is perfect: Old King Bistro will soon celebrate its second anniversary.