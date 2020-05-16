WATERLOO -- Loblaws has confirmed an employee at a Cambridge distribution centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company says they found out about the case at the Fountain Street location on Friday.

This news reportedly came shortly after the employee received the positive results.

They have been self-isolating a week prior after close contact with another positive case, according to officials.

The Cambridge location provides distribution to grocery stores owned by Loblaws, like Zehrs, Nofrills, and Valu Mart.