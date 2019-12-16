KITCHENER -- The Listowel Memorial Arena will be torn down in the new year.

The nearly 60-year-old building closed several years ago after the construction of the Steve Kerr Memorial Complex on the other side of town.

It was actually the second arena to be built at that location.

On February 28, 1959 the roof of the first Listowel Arena collapsed on top of a peewee hockey team.

Seven players and their coach died.

The community later decided to rebuilt the structure on the same spot.

Since the Listowel Memorial Arena closed, North Perth council has been debating the property's future.

They say the land will be repurposed, though the final plan hasn’t been decided and no date has been set for the demolition.

No matter what happens, a memorial to the 1959 collapse will be erected on the site.