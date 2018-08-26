Featured
Picnic Festival fills Victoria Park with sights and sounds
A drum circle at Victoria Park for the LINK Picnic Festival.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, August 26, 2018 4:19PM EDT
The LINK Picnic Festival celebrated its thirteenth year in Victoria Park this weekend.
It featured food, dancing, a limbo contest and drumming, sampling African and Caribbean cultures.
“This is more of a celebration of the African and Caribbean culture, but we want everyone to join us and celebrate the last hurrah of the summer,” said Paola Novella with the organization.
The event spanned Saturday and Sunday, with the second day hosting a parade.
Awards were given for the best male, female and family revelers.