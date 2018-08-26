

CTV Kitchener





The LINK Picnic Festival celebrated its thirteenth year in Victoria Park this weekend.

It featured food, dancing, a limbo contest and drumming, sampling African and Caribbean cultures.

“This is more of a celebration of the African and Caribbean culture, but we want everyone to join us and celebrate the last hurrah of the summer,” said Paola Novella with the organization.

The event spanned Saturday and Sunday, with the second day hosting a parade.

Awards were given for the best male, female and family revelers.