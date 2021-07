KITCHENER -- The Kitchener Blues Festival has released its lineup for this year's event, called Crossroads 2021.

It runs August 6 to August 8, with 58 shows at eight different venues around downtown Kitchener.

August 6

Cheryl Lescom & The Tucson Choir

Jesse Webber (Duo)

The Groove Perimeter

Checkee Zehr/Rick Taylor

Sandy MacDonald

Harrison Kennedy/Jesse O’Brien

Juneyt Yetkiner

Spencer MacKenzie

54-40

Avalon/Robert Reid

Jack de Keyzer Band

Mike & Junior

Lucas Stagg

Bill Durst

Mackenzie Jordan

Matt Weidinger/Mike Todd

August 7

GRBS Blues Camp All Stars

Miss Angel & the Homewreckers

Northern Social

Conor Gains Band

Lucas Stagg

Tim Bastmeyer

Jenie Thai

Jack & Danica

Harrison Kennedy/Jessie O’Brien

John Lee & The Hookers

Lynn Jackson/Joe Dunn

Elliott and the Audio Kings

Shannon Lyon

Jay Pollman

CSNY Tribute

Diana Braithwaite & Chris Whiteley

Chuckee Zehr/Jamie Harvey

The Trews

Jack de Keyzer Solo

FOG Blues and Brass Band

Dan Walsh

Sean Pinchin

Latta/Rajna/Dinger

Paul James plays Bob Dylan

Conor Gains

August 8