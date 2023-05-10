'Like living next to a NASCAR raceway': Cambridge requests traffic cameras for McQueen Shaver Boulevard

Excessive speeding and stunt driving on a road in Cambridge has spurred a call for action.

City council passed a motion Tuesday night to ask the Region of Waterloo to designate McQueen Shaver Boulevard a "community safety zone."

This would allow traffic cameras to be installed.

"You want to test your cars? Test your bikes? You do it there," said Coun. Adam Cooper. "The length of it, the view down it, the ability to look down and see whether someone is enforcing it has made it perfect for that.

"People who live there are seeing this. I feel it's only a matter of time before a serious accident occurs."

The motion says residents and police have clocked drivers going as fast as 200 km/h.

"This happens more later in the evening, but even in the day I've seen these muscle cars," said nearby resident Susan Shackleton. "It's like living next to a NASCAR raceway."

Under the province's traffic safety act, speed enforcement systems can only be installed in community safety zones or school zones.

Cambridge council also requested that rule be changed to allow municipalities to install systems on any roads they deem necessary.

Police reported catching a G2 licence driver going nearly 100 km/h over the limit on McQueen Shaver Boulevard last month.

Back in August of last year, the traffic unit clocked three speeders on the road within an hour. On one night in summer of 2021, five stunt drivers were charged along McQueen Shaver Boulevard.