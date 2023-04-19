Driver with G2 licence caught going nearly 100 km/h over limit in Cambridge

A Waterloo regional police radar gun is seen showing 156 km/h. (Twitter: @WRPS_Traffic) (April 18, 2023) A Waterloo regional police radar gun is seen showing 156 km/h. (Twitter: @WRPS_Traffic) (April 18, 2023)

