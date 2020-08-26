CAMBRIDGE -- After years of discussion on its location, Cambridge is finally moving ahead with getting its new recreational centre built.

It's one part of a new community hub that the city started to prepare the site for on Wednesday.

Known as Southpoint, the new hub at Dundas and Franklin will also include two elementary schools—one each from the public and Catholic boards—a new Idea Exchange branch and a new residential subdivision.

That subdivision will have more than 300 houses, ranging from single homes to apartment buildings. Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry said it would be like a mini town within Cambridge.

"The number of residents who will be moving into this area are the same as the population of Galt, Preston and Hespeler," she said.

"Each of those town centres are around 20 to 25,000 residents. So this will virtually be like a new small town within our City of Cambridge."

The city says groundbreaking is still many months away, but is planning to have the hub completed by 2025.

When completed, the city estimates that more than 26,000 residents will be within a 15-minute walk away from the new complex.