CAMBRIDGE -- The City of Cambridge is hoping to entice film production crews back to the area following the last lockdown.

City officials said they're getting ready to welcome crews back to shoot. Filming went on a break in December, but prior to that things were starting to look up in the city.

"We were able to open the city to domestic filmmakers, even during the pandemic," Mayor Kathryn McGarry said.

Director of Economic Development James Goodram said there were 59 inquiries from film companies in 2020, resulting in 11 projects and 27 days of production.

"'Hotel Paranormal,' a show called 'Letters,' 'Handmaid's Tale,' Goodwill Church,' 'Murdoch Mysteries' and 'Locke and Key,'" Goodram said.

Shoots for movies and shows, like a Christmas movie filmed in July, help bring in business.

"The economic impact of that filming was $325,000," he said.

People working on the set need somewhere to eat and stay. The Cambridge Hotel was happy to accommodate by offering rooms and catering services.

"They're great guests to have," Billie-Anne Arthur said. "They do what they need to do, they leave."

Arthur said they book hundreds of nights and dozens of guests for the film industry every year.

"They come back season after season, so it's always the return business as well," Arthur said.

McGarry said production crews are always welcome in the city, as long as travellers follow all health guidelines. Right now, they're focused on Canadian and American productions.

"Not only to bring economic value to the City of Cambridge, but to continue to put us on the world stage as a place to come to," she said.

City officials said 2021 already looks promising.

"I believe we're already at over seven now for the upcoming months," Goodram said.

Officials hope to resume filming on city-owned properties next month.