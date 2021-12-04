LCBO faces supply shortage as holiday season approaches

WATERLOO -

As festive parties and family gatherings kick off throughout the month, residents might not me able to enjoy their favourite cocktail this holiday season.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) is warning Ontarians of a product shortage, with many high-demand beverages in low supply.

"It's disappointing", Jacquie Marin, an LCBO shopper told CTV News. "The stock of a lot of things is low and sold out because they're talking about a supply chain, so it's a disappointment for people. Especially at Christmas time."

The LCBO cites transportation issues and the ongoing pandemic as the root of the problem. Peter Carr, a management sciences lecturer at the University of Waterloo, believes changes to consumer demand is also to blame.

"People are buying a lot more goods rather than services because they're not going out and doing things," Carr said.

The LCBO's chief supply chain officer, Nick Nanos, says foreign champagnes, tequila, scotch and wines from outside Canada and the U.S. will likely be affected by the shortage. Products from New Zealand, Australia and South America and expected to be impacted.

Industry professionals expected the supply chain issue to continue into the New Year and ask costumers to remain patient with stores and suppliers.

"Just be open minded, be patient, be kind to the staff. And understand a lot of products may be in limited supply," said Andrew Teichman, president of Drink Ontario.

Nanos said some international products will be available, but people should shop early to avoid disappointment.