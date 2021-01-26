KITCHENER -- The special constable service at Wilfrid Laurier University is under an external review.

The school announced on Monday that three external reviewers are set to look at how special constables interact with Black, Indigenous, and racialized members of the school community and how reports of racism are addressed.

Information will be gathered through stakeholder meetings, anonymous surveys, and focus groups, with the goal of improving how special constables support BIPOC students and employees.

The report is set to finish in early spring.