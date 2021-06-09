KITCHENER -- The number of Ontario high school students who have accepted an offer of admission from Wilfrid Laurier University is reportedly the highest total in the school’s history.

In a Wednesday news release, the school says 4,839 students accepted the offer by June 1. This is 748 more than last year.

The 18.3 per cent increase is the second highest in the province and is part of a 1.9 per cent sector-wide increase.

Admission acceptance for students who have spent a year or more away from high school, or are from outside of Ontario or Canada, has also increased by 146 compared to last year.

The data from Laurier is all according to the Ontario Universities’ Application Centre.