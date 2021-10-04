Last month's home sales dropped 32 per cent from September 2020: KWAR
Home sales in Kitchener-Waterloo dropped by 32.1 per cent in September 2021, compared to the same month last year.
The Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors reported 506 residential home sales last month. In September 2020, there were 758 residential sales.
“While the total number of homes sold last month was down considerably compared to last September, it can still be considered an above average month of activity when we remember that last September smashed any previous September for number of sales,” KWAR president Nicole Pohl said in a news reels. “In fact, I would say we are on track for setting a record number of annual sales in 2021.”
September's update included 267 detached sales, 83 condo sales, 41 semi-detached homes and 115 townhouses.
The average price for all residential sales was $792,599 in September. For detached homes, the average price was $963,646. Semi-detached homes sold for an average of $686,316, while townhouse had an average sales price of $646,026. Condo units sold for an average of $497,949.
Homes were on the market for an average of 10 days in September, down from 14 days in September 2020 and the five-year average of 23 days.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Conservative caucus to vote on whether to enact power to remove O'Toole
The federal Conservatives will be holding its first post-election in-person caucus meeting on Tuesday, where the national caucus is expected to vote on whether or not to give themselves the power to potentially oust Erin O'Toole.
Many Canadians live in climate risk areas and don't know it: report
Canada's outdated approach to assessing the risks of climate change means that many Canadians are currently living in areas considered at risk of climate-related flooding and wildfires without knowing it, says a new report from the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices.
'Possible explosives' partially shut down Ambassador Bridge, 1 detained
Windsor police say the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing between Canada and the U.S. was shut down for most of the day due to “possible explosives” in the area.
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp slowly come back online
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp appear to slowly be coming back online Monday night after experiencing global outages throughout the day.
UPDATED | Leaked 'Pandora' records show how the powerful shield assets
A new report sheds light on how world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires and others have used offshore accounts to shield assets collectively worth trillions of dollars over the past quarter-century.
'Incredibly easy': Pandora papers reveal simplicity in taking advantage of tax havens
In light of a bombshell report that exposed the tax havens used by the world’s elite, new focus has emerged on how easy it is to create a trust or shell company that can shield the owner from taxes.
William Shatner, Star Trek's Captain Kirk, rocketing into space next week
Star Trek's Captain Kirk is rocketing into space -- boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone. Jeff Bezos' space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12.
Infectious disease experts on hosting a safe Thanksgiving celebration
With the Thanksgiving weekend quickly approaching, experts say family gatherings should be held with the windows open and limited to vaccinated guests as the threat of the Delta variant continues to loom.
OPINION | Don Martin: On a national day of Indigenous reflection, the prime minister sees only his own
Justin Trudeau's behaviour on what should have been a solemn day of healing cannot be reconciled with conduct becoming of Canada's prime minister, Don Martin writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
London
-
LHSC working to develop COVID-19 vaccine policy for visitors
London Health Sciences Centre is working towards a COVID-19 vaccination policy that will apply to visitors of its facilities.
-
'It's a jewel': New Western University stadium drawing rave reviews
The aerial view of new field turf and the purple running track at Western University in London, Ont. is striking.
-
Charges withdrawn against two women in Meaford, Ont. murder case
It’s been over a year since the lifeless body of Emerson Sprung was found in a Meaford, Ont. cemetery.
Windsor
-
CTV News Windsor Anchor announces he’s putting down the microphone
After a 47-year broadcasting career and 21 years at the helm of CTV News Windsor, Anchor Jim Crichton has announced his retirement.
-
'Possible explosives' partially shut down Ambassador Bridge, 1 detained
Windsor police say the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing between Canada and the U.S. was shut down for most of the day due to “possible explosives” in the area.
-
Residents safely escape Pillette Road fire
All occupants of a Pillette Road home, including three pets, were able to safely make it out of a house fire Monday evening.
Barrie
-
Senior seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Barrie
A senior pedestrian was airlifted in serious condition to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Barrie on Monday afternoon.
-
Four kids arrested for allegedly breaking into an Orillia business
Police arrested four Orillia kids accused of breaking into an Orillia business.
-
City of Barrie's vaccine policy for staff has exemptions, but at a cost
The City of Barrie implemented a vaccine policy requiring its staff to report their vaccine status by Oct. 1, but there are exceptions to the rule.
Northern Ontario
-
Habitat for Humanity launches 'Soo Burger Month'
Sault Ste. Marie's Habitat for Humanity chapter is turning to food for its latest fundraising efforts.
-
Auditor general argues legislation requires Laurentian to hand over privileged documents
According to court documents, Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk is arguing legislation compels Laurentian University to provide access to all documents when she requests them as part of her audit process.
-
Pulled over for stunt driving, OPP say North Bay motorist was also impaired
A driver in Sturgeon Falls is facing several charges after Ontario Provincial Police pulled them over Oct. 3.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police release photos of post-Panda game partiers
Ottawa police have released photos of people they'd like to speak with who attended a destructive street party in Sandy Hill over the weekend.
-
New cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa drop on Monday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting the lowest new COVID-19 case count in nearly a week, one day after the city surpassed 30,000 total cases of the virus.
-
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp slowly come back online
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp appear to slowly be coming back online Monday night after experiencing global outages throughout the day.
Toronto
-
Ontario couple warns about using driver's licence to fly after major issue at airport
An Ontario couple who arrived at Toronto Pearson with their driver's licences were shocked when they were told they wouldn't be allowed to board the flight.
-
Weather forecast reveals when Toronto is expected to get its first snowfall
A long-term weather forecast has revealed when southern Ontario is expected to be hit with the first blast of winter.
-
Ontario's top health official to make announcement about rapid testing in schools
Ontario’s top public health official will make an announcement Tuesday morning regarding rapid testing in schools in areas where there are high incidence rates of COVID-19, CTV News Toronto has learned.
Montreal
-
Quebec will use paramedics in indoor settings to ease health-care staff shortage
Quebec passed a decree Monday to try the model out, starting with just 20 workers in Monteregie. Those paramedics volunteered, and the province will wait and see if others step forward too.
-
Montreal to lose out on $7 million after 35,000 tickets tossed out due to court delays
The outcome of a case of a Montreal resident being fined for taking their recycling out to the curb too early has resulted in almost 35,000 tickets across the city being tossed out for taking too long to get before a judge.
-
Little room for error when towing banners by plane, ex-pilot says after Montreal crash
An ex-professional pilot says that while it's too soon to say what caused a plane pulling a marriage proposal banner to crash near Old Montreal over the weekend, there's little room for error when towing banners by air.
Atlantic
-
More than a dozen schools close in New Brunswick as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Another sharp jump in COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick forced more than a dozen schools to close Monday, following reports on the weekend indicating the latest surge in infections was showing no signs of letting up.
-
Nova Scotia reports 86 new COVID-19 cases Monday: active number drops to 231
Nova Scotia is reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19 and 94 recoveries over the weekend.
-
Grappling with grief, N.B. man and fiance forced to take care of family farm as COVID-19 strikes family
Joe Gee's father was hospitalized at the Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville after contracting COVID-19, and on Friday, he passed away – one of the now 68 New Brunswickers to have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Winnipeg
-
Two new deaths, 83 new COVID-19 cases Monday in Manitoba
Manitoba health officials are reporting two new deaths and 83 cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
-
More action needed on calls for justice, survivor says on MMIWG Awareness Day
It’s been more than two years since 231 Calls for Justice were released, but advocates and First Nations leaders say not enough progress has been made to help stop the genocide identified by the National Inquiry.
-
Brian Pallister resigns as MLA for Fort Whyte
Former Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has resigned as MLA for Fort Whyte.
Calgary
-
Alberta Premier Kenney's approval rating plummets in new Think HQ poll
A Think HQ poll released Monday suggests Premier Jason Kenney is continuing to see a decline in approval of his leadership in Alberta.
-
Calgary disability arts organization selected to participate in UN conference on climate change
Calgary's National artsAccess Arts Centre (NaAC) may not have their new home yet, but the disability arts organization announced another big global victory Monday.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: More than 4,000 new weekend cases, 21 deaths
In the past three days, Alberta identified 4,037 new cases of COVID-19 and reported 21 new deaths.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: More than 4,000 new weekend cases, 21 deaths
In the past three days, Alberta identified 4,037 new cases of COVID-19 and reported 21 new deaths.
-
Oilers' Archibald's risk of myocarditis would have been '10,000 fold' lower with COVID-19 vaccine: cardiologist
As revelations emerge about the Edmonton Oilers' only player still unvaccinated against COVID-19 developing myocarditis, an Edmonton cardiologist wants you to know your risk of dealing with the same heart condition.
-
Art by Indigenous teen inspires Edmonton Elks shirt
An Edmonton teen has caught the attention of the Edmonton Elks after he sketched out an Indigenous version of their logo.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 update: B.C. records 1,986 cases, 10 deaths over the weekend
Nearly 2,000 cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in B.C. over the weekend, according to the latest update, and 10 people died of the disease in the same period.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Helicopter crashes near Powell River, B.C.
In a statement, the Canadian Armed Forces said it had dispatched a Cormorant rescue helicopter in response to the crash.
-
Metro Vancouver sisters share 'unbreakable' bond following living kidney donation
Sisters Reema Garcha and Binn Johal have shared a lot in life, including their birthdays. Now they share a bond they describe as "unbreakable" following a life-saving kidney donation.