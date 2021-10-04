Last month's home sales dropped 32 per cent from September 2020: KWAR

KITCHENER -

Home sales in Kitchener-Waterloo dropped by 32.1 per cent in September 2021, compared to the same month last year.

The Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors reported 506 residential home sales last month. In September 2020, there were 758 residential sales.

“While the total number of homes sold last month was down considerably compared to last September, it can still be considered an above average month of activity when we remember that last September smashed any previous September for number of sales,” KWAR president Nicole Pohl said in a news reels. “In fact, I would say we are on track for setting a record number of annual sales in 2021.”

September's update included 267 detached sales, 83 condo sales, 41 semi-detached homes and 115 townhouses.

The average price for all residential sales was $792,599 in September. For detached homes, the average price was $963,646. Semi-detached homes sold for an average of $686,316, while townhouse had an average sales price of $646,026. Condo units sold for an average of $497,949.

Homes were on the market for an average of 10 days in September, down from 14 days in September 2020 and the five-year average of 23 days.