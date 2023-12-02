Last dance held by Community Living Guelph-Wellington to mark end of day programs

Community Living Guelph-Wellington held a final foxtrot to say goodbye to their day programs.

The disability and support organization for adults hosted a farewell dance for family, friends, and supporters Friday.

"All the workers that support our families, they're going to be laid off and we've got about 150 people in Fergus, Guelph, and surrounding areas that are no longer going to have these programs that help these special adults," said Joe Madott, whose daughter Megan has been attending day programs for 13 years.

The day programs are coming to an end due to a lack of funding, but the night was focused on celebrating the memories made over the years.

"I hang out with my friends and my girlfriend and we go to the humane society and karaoke and movies every Friday," said Nick.

The day programs will official be suspended Dec. 4.