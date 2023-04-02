Large response for Guelph house fire, one person suffers serious burns

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a large house fire in Guelph that left one person seriously injured.

Crews were called to Brant Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

“Smoke was blowing out, we saw flames coming, then we heard the windows popping out, and the smoke was just terrible,” said neighbour Gail Pharoah. “The firefighters were very quick, but it was just upsetting to see happen.”

Video, taken by neighbours, showed large plumes of smoke coming from the home.

The scene was described as “hectic,” with people running around trying to warn others away from the danger and help in any way they could.

“I looked out the window and I saw smoke coming from across the house,” said neighbour Barbara Anderson. “Initially I thought it was a bonfire or somebody was barbecuing or something… it was huge. Then I saw the flames on the roof.”

A house fire on Brant Avenue in Guelph. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) (April 2, 2023)

One person was taken to hospital with serious burns.

“It was just a very surreal experience,” said Anderson.

Investigators are looking into reports that explosions were heard from inside the home.

"It's speculation simply because it's on scene reports, but based on the extensive damage, we do believe there was some sort of explosion prior to our arrival," said deputy fire chief Ryan Schubert.

The situation was so unpredictable that nearby homes were evacuated and the gas supply was shut off.

"Our cats were freaked out and we couldn't even get our cats out," said neighbour Tony Langdon. "When you're thinking there's a gas leak and you're afraid the neighbourhood is going to blow up, it's a little stressful for a Sunday afternoon." The fire marshal is on scene after a house fire in Guelph over the weekend. (Chris Thomson/CTV News)

The home is now considered a total loss.

Investigators were still sifting through the damage on Monday, looking for answers.

They said it could take some time to get the answers they’re looking for.

The Office of the Fire Marshall (OFM) is now leading the investigation into the fire.

They declined an on-camera interview with CTV News but said the fire is believed to be accidental at this point in their investigation.