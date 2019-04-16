

CTV Kitchener





Langdon Hall has been ranked the fourth-best restaurant in Canada this year.

According to Canada’s 100 Best, the restaurant off of Blair Road placed just behind Toronto heavyweight Alo and Montreal’s Joe Beef and Toqué!

“Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Langdon Hall remains as vital and extraordinary as it was the day it opened,” the website says.

The ranking lends itself to a focus on the region and property from Chef Jason Bangerter, who has helmed the culinary operation for six years.

Attention to detail, care for each ingredient and an extensive wine list of over 1,400 helped the restaurant eke past Vancouver’s St. Lawrence restaurant.

The restaurant’s ranking improved from last year by one place, when it ranked fifth on the list. The year before, it placed 15th.