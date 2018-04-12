

CTV Kitchener





A new list of Canada’s top restaurants comes with high praise for Langdon Hall.

The Cambridge restaurant was ranked fifth in the 2018 list of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants

Every other Ontario restaurant to make the list is located in either Toronto or Ottawa.

A review posted along with the ranking praises both the food and service at Langdon Hall as exceptional, calling special attention to the restaurant’s fall truffle menu, sea scallops and game meats.

Additionally, Langdon Hall executive chef Jason Bangerter won an award for Best Farm to Table chef.

The ranking was determined based on the input of dozens of judges, including chefs, food writers and restaurant owners.

Langdon Hall was ranked 15th in the 2017 edition of the list.