Sunday was a good day for local sports fans in Waterloo Region and Guelph.

The KW Titans tied up their best-of-seven playoff series with a win against the St. John’s Edge.

The two teams battled it out at the Aud for the first three quarters, with the Titans taking the lead in the last quarter.

The final score was 97 to 86.

The Titans and Edge are now tied at two games each with Game 5 set for Tuesday at the Aud.

On the ice meanwhile, the Guelph Storm won Game 6 of their series against the Saginaw Spirit.

Pavel Gogolev got two goals, while Fedor Gordeev, Nick Suzuki and Sean Durzi scored one apiece.

The game ended with a 5-1 win for the Storm.

Game 7 -- and the series -- will be decided Monday night in Saginaw.

The quest for the Sutherland Cup continues, with the Waterloo Siskins taking on the London Nationals in Game 2.

Sam Spate scored for the Siskins in extra time, ending the game with a 5-4 win.

Waterloo now has a two game lead in the finals.

The two teams will face off again on Wednesday in London.