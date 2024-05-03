KITCHENER
Kitchener

    KW Titans get ready to launch playoff series at the Aud

    Titans top of league but struggling financially Titans top of league but struggling financially
    The KW Titans are getting ready to kick off their playoff series against the Newfoundland Rogues.

    The best of five game series gets underway at 7 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday night.

    Whoever comes out on top after the series wraps up will be off to the finals and have a shot at the championship.

    The Titans finished out their first Basketball Super League (BSL) season in first place after winning 22 of 32 regular season games, including a decisive 153 – 119 win over the Cincinnati Warriors on Wednesday.

    Meanwhile, the Rogues punched their ticket to the post season with a 113-104 win over the London Lightning, giving them a 20 – 14 record for the regular season.

    Game 2 of the Titans-Rogues series will also be held at the Aud on Sunday. Tip off for that game is scheduled for 2 p.m.1.6851351

