KITCHENER -- KW Oktoberfest officials say it would be an easy decision to cancel this year’s festival, but instead they’re monitoring the situation around the province to decide what form the festival will take this year.

Executive Director Alfred Lowrick says the festival will take the lead from regional officials, public health and the province, before coming up with firm plans because of the threat of COVID-19.

Lowrick says KW Oktoberfest, unlike other big-ticket festivals in Ontario, operates a decentralized model in that the individual festhalls operate independently. Each one of them is making their own decisions.

Some festhalls plan on waiting until August before deciding whether to open this year.

Oktoberfest officials say the festival brings in $22.2 million worth of economic activity each year and contributes to local charities, like the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

Lowrick says his organization is, “not just running a festival, it’s a community endeavor.”

Lowrick says he’ll be looking to Toronto’s virtual Pride Parade at the end of June to determine what happens with the Oktoberfest Parade.

“Maybe that’s virtual, maybe that’s drive-thru … there will be some ideas coming forward in the next little while,” notes Lowrick, “I don’t think you’re going to see the festival the way it has been in the past because it’s not viable.”