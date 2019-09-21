Featured
Knives, replica pistol, baton, and meth located during arrest: police
A variety of prohibited weapons seized by Regional Police during a break and enter investigation. (Photo: WRPS) (Sept. 21, 2019)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 1:29PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 21, 2019 2:52PM EDT
A man is facing several drug and weapons offences following an alleged break-and-enter.
Regional Police responded to the reports at a business on Wabanaki Drive in Kitchener around 10 p.m. on Thursday.
A 41-year-old male was arrested after police arrived.
Police say they located several prohibited weapons, including spring-loaded and butterfly-style knives, a replica Sig Sauer semi-automatic pistol, a baton, and a quantity of methamphetamine.