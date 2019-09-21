

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A man is facing several drug and weapons offences following an alleged break-and-enter.

Regional Police responded to the reports at a business on Wabanaki Drive in Kitchener around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

A 41-year-old male was arrested after police arrived.

Police say they located several prohibited weapons, including spring-loaded and butterfly-style knives, a replica Sig Sauer semi-automatic pistol, a baton, and a quantity of methamphetamine.