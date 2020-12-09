KITCHENER -- A Kitchener woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Huron County Tuesday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to the collision southwest of Wroxeter on Brussels Line just north of C Line around 6:40 p.m.

They say a pickup truck and SUV collided head-on.

The driver of the SUV was taken to local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

She has been identified as 37-year-old Krystal McEwen and police say a post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place Wednesday.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to local hospital with minor injuries.

Brussels Line remained closed between Amberley Road and Harriston Road while officers investigated.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding the crash to contact Huron OPP.