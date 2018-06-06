

CTV Kitchener





A Port Elgin man was arrested following a Hamilton Police investigation into the alleged harassment and extortion of a Kitchener woman.

According to police, the man has previously been accused of committing the same crimes against a Hamilton woman.

That case led investigators to the Kitchener woman, who said she met the man online in 2012.

Between 2014 and 2018, police say, the man sent the woman more than 100 text messages, often while using an alias. He also allegedly threatened to send “private and personal information” about the woman to her relatives “for his own personal gain.”

Police say investigators believe there may be more women victimized by the 46-year-old man in a similar fashion.