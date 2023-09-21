Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony files for bankruptcy

The Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony has filed for bankruptcy.

The 78-year-old symphony made the announcement late Thursday afternoon.

It comes less than a week after the symphony abruptly cancelled its upcoming season and days after leadership announced they needed to secure $2 million by Friday to avoid insolvency.

Musicians, who are now out of jobs, started a grassroots fundraising campaign to save the symphony.

Despite becoming GoFundMe's highest earning Canadian campaign this month just a day after launching, it wasn't enough.

“We are absolutely devastated about this outcome,” Rachel Smith-Spencer, chair of the symphony’s board of directors, said in a news release.

“In the last three days, we have appealed to all of our major stakeholders and have exhausted all available avenues to secure the $2 million required immediately to continue operations.”

The symphony noted, besides the GoFundMe, another way the community can help support the future of classical music performance in the region, is by helping the foundation.

The K-W Symphony Foundation is described as an independent body responsible for managing the long-term investments donated over the years to support classical music locally.

“The foundation continues to operate, and will be able to support any future initiatives to bring classical music performance to Waterloo Region,” said the news release.

Donations to the Foundation can be made through Canada Helps.

With just over 50 musicians and around 17 staff, the symphony was the largest employer of artists and cultural workers in Waterloo Region.