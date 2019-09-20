

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener street will soon be the star of a new Coke commercial.

Queen Street closed Friday night, between Charles and Duke Streets, so production crews could prepare for filming.

According to a sign on the street the shoot will include a "traffic jam/car rollover."

Several businesses in the area will be closed for the weekend.

The production company, OPC, says filming will take place on Saturday but some production vehicles may remain on scene until Sunday.