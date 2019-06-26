

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for a Kitchener stabbing.

Jesse Nartey, 35, is described as six feet tall and 190 lbs.

Waterloo Regional Police say there were called to Irvin Street on May 28 for a disturbance involving two men.

That’s where they found a 38-year-old man suffering from serious stab wounds.

Police say Nartey should be considered armed and dangerous and they’re asking the public not to approach him.

He’s facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, uttering threats and weapons dangerous.

Anyone with information on Nartey’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.