Regional police are asking the public for help in finding a suspect in a Kitchener stabbing.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jesse Nartey, 35.

He is wanted on a number of charges including aggravated assault, uttering threats and weapons dangerous in connection to a stabbing on Irvin Street.

Police responded to the incident on May 29 at around 3:50 p.m. It was there that two men who knew each other were involved in a disturbance.

A 38-year-old man suffered a stab wound and was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Nartey is considered armed and dangerous, and advise the public to call 911 if he’s spotted. Do not approach him.

He’s described as six feet tall and 190 lbs.

Anyone with information in connection to this investigation is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.