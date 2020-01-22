KITCHENER -- Two people have been arrested following a stabbing in Kitchener last night.

Police were called to Ottawa Street South and Alpine Road to reports of an assault at around 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 58-year-old man suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Police have arrested one adult and one youth as a result of the incident.

According to officials, they are facing charges of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.