Kitchener’s newest roundabout closing for overnight paving

A busy Kitchener intersection will be closed for two days, as the Region of Waterloo finishes work on its newest roundabout.

The repaving is the final step of the process that started one year ago at Fischer-Hallman Road and Bleams Road.

The region said the roundabout will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Fischer-Hallman Road has already been marked off from Rockwood Road to just south of Bleams Road.

Bleams Road, meanwhile, will be off limits to traffic from Helena Feasby Street to Washburn Drive.

Drivers will have to find an alternate route during the planned closure, and detour signs will be set out on nearby roads.

Some said the closure will make driving during rush hour more difficult.

"It's going to be a lot of delay, a lot of traffic backlog," said Joel Camasho, who lives in the area. "A lot of backlog. I don't even know… at least a kilometer or more."

The region said they are on target for completing the roundabout on time, as the final top coat of asphalt doesn't get done until a year or two after the work has been finished.

Now that the warmer weather is here to stay, construction projects are ramping up in the Region of Waterloo.

Current and upcoming construction projects have been listed on its website, and residents can also find a map with the latest on planned closures.