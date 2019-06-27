

CTV Kitchener





CTV’s Chief News Anchor and Kitchener’s very own Lisa LaFlamme has been named an officer of the Order of Canada.

The appointment, announced Thursday by Governor-General Julie Payette, is one of the country’s highest honours.

LaFlamme got her start in television news at CTV Kitchener, which was then known as CKCO.

She worked her way up to the position of anchor before joining Canada AM.

In 2011 she was named Chief Anchor and Senior Editor at CTV National News.

LaFlamme is being honoured for her contribution to journalism and news broadcasting, as well as her support and promotion of human rights.

She has volunteered with Journalists for Human Rights and has travelled with the organization to the Democratic Republic of Congo. While there she mentored and trained young journalists.

LaFlamme is also an ambassador for PLAN International to promote child rights and volunteered with Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan.

“Lisa is a true leader within our news division and the company as a whole, serving Canadians with professionalism and integrity while passionately working to help change lives through international humanitarian organizations,” said Bell Media President Randy Lennox.

LaFlamme is one of 83 Canadians who are to receive the Order of Canada this year.

Some of the other recipients include NHL player Reggie Leach, Montreal Expo player Claude Raymond, and chef Michael Smith.