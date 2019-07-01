

CTV Kitchener





The new contract for Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is a historic one.

The 22-year-old Kitchener native has been offered a five-year, $170 million contract extension with the team.

This contract will be the largest ever for a Canadian-born player in the NBA.

Murray’s agent confirmed the deal to Canadian Press, although contracts aren’t officially signed until the free agency period ends on Saturday.