Featured
Kitchener’s Jamal Murray agrees to biggest deal for Canadian player in the NBA
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray reacts after a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 23, 2018, in Washington. (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS / Alex Brandon)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 1, 2019 5:33PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 1, 2019 5:37PM EDT
The new contract for Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is a historic one.
The 22-year-old Kitchener native has been offered a five-year, $170 million contract extension with the team.
This contract will be the largest ever for a Canadian-born player in the NBA.
Murray’s agent confirmed the deal to Canadian Press, although contracts aren’t officially signed until the free agency period ends on Saturday.