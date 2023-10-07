Kitchener

    • Kitchener's Dogtoberfest: A Pawsome Oktoberfest Experience

    Downtown Kitchener hosted its second annual Dogtoberfest on Saturday, organized by Dog Friendly K-W.

    The event took place at Carl Zehr Square and catered to dogs of all shapes and sizes.

    The festival wasn't just about Oktoberfest-themed fun, it provided a much-needed social outlet for dogs.

    Sara Ghods is the owner of Baking You Happy, one of the vendors offering dog-friendly pastries.

    "I bake pastries for dogs and cats and also humans. The most popular product is the portrait pupcakes where I paint a dos face pn a dog-friendly cupcake and they eat it after," said Ghods.

    The event offered a variety of activities, shows and performances, all in the spirit of Bavarian Oktoberfest celebrations.

    It served as a gathering point for dog lovers and offered a safe space for four-legged friends to socialize.

