KITCHENER -- A Kitchener resident says her latex allergy was missed during a procedure at Grand River Hospital last February.

Kerrie Speakman has spina bifada, a birth defect where the spine and spinal cord doesn’t develop properly.

For Speakman, it also brings a latex allergy, which she says is not uncommon for people with the condition.

She also says she keeps a medical alert bracelet on, and was wearing it during the procedure for a bowel obstruction.

"There were several signs posted around my room. I had medical alert bracelets on and it's in my chart and they still used them," Speakman says.

Speakman says she went into anaphylactic shock as a result of the latex gloves used.

She adds that doctors had to cut a hole in her throat and put a trachea in or else she would've died.

"Kerrie almost lost her life over this, and it's something that should've been avoided and she had to pay for that," said Kathy Rumble, Kerrie's mother.

A review of documents of her hospital stay says respiratory failure was multi-factional and secondary to a number of conditions, including a latex allergy.

Grand River Hospital will not comment on Speakman's specific case due to privacy.

But in a statement provided to CTV, the hospital said a latex allergy is regularly reviewed and communicated internally.

"Our policy outlines that patients with a latex allergy will be identified by their surgeon, family physician or the pre-operative nurse before they come for their procedure. A latex allergy checklist is completed, and specific protocols followed," the statement reads in part.

Speakman says a hospital review for her case is on hold for now, but she's still concerned about going back for any treatment.

She is pushing for change and says she won't stop until all hospitals are latex free.