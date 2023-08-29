Kitchener Rangers training camp underway ahead of season opener

The Kitchener Rangers are in town for their first day of training camp, going through fitness testing and lacing up their skates.

“Seeing all the boys again, there’s no better feeling in the world than being back at The Aud. Get to do some testing today, see some faces, laughs, it’s great,” Kitchener Rangers forward Matthew Sop said.

Sop, now 20 years old, is hoping to give some guidance to the rookies this season.

“I’d love to take on a leadership role on this team and try to take in those young guys and teach them a few things that I’ve learned through the older guys that I’ve been with. I honestly can’t wait for it,” Sop said.

The Kitchener Rangers hold a try out on Aug. 29, 2023 at The Aud. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)

Lessons that could benefit rookies like Aylmers Cameron Reid.

The 16-year-old defenceman is trying to live up to being the tenth overall pick in the OHL draft.

“I’ve been waiting a long time, ever since I was a little kid. So to be here, it’s just take it all in, and have fun with it,” Reid said.

Reid signed with the blueshirts in the spring, and says he’s willing to put in the work to earn his ice time.

“Just do your best, what you can do for the team and good things will happen,” he said.

The Kitchener Rangers have already signed more than 20 players for this season, with only a few spots left to fill.

But with more than 40 athletes attending training camp this week, rookies like Gleb Akimov are fighting for the few spots left.

“I hope to be a Ranger one day,” he said.

Akimov recorded 35 points last season with the Ontario Junior Hockey league’s Oakville Blades. Originally from Russia, the 18-year-old is making a strong adjustment to the North American style.

“It’s been four years, so I’m getting used to it,” he added.

The Kitchener Rangers hold a try out on Aug. 29, 2023 at The Aud. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)

New head coach Jussi Ahokas from Finland is also adjusting to the style of play.

But with achievements like coaching his home country to a gold medal at the world juniors and being named the alliance of European hockey clubs' coach of the year, he says he knows how to win.

"For me, the camp is to get to know the players and see where they are and go from there," Ahokas said.

“I have to be more patient, because the young boys they make quite a bit more mistakes, but of course I know what it takes.”