KITCHENER -- The Kitchener Rangers are suspending season tickets for games at The Aud for the 2020-21 season.

The team announced the decision on Tuesday morning. In a statement, the hockey club said the decision was made because of uncertainty about attendance at home games this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is no playbook to work from, but we are committed to the health and safety of every stakeholder (players, fans, staff, billets, parents and partners) who enters The Aud for a game," a statement from the team said in part.

Season ticket holders should check their email for next steps.

Last week, the Rangers asked the city to defer their loan payments due to revenues that were impacted by COVID-19.

The OHL season is set to start on Feb. 4, but the league hasn't released a schedule for the season.