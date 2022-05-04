Kitchener Rangers live another day, force game 7

The Kitchener Rangers have managed to live another day following a do-or-die game.

The team was trailing 3-2 in their best of seven series against the London Knights before game six at The Aud Tuesday night.

Carson Rehkoph scored the opening goal and another later in the game. Tren Swick and Reid Valade also found the back of the next before Adrian Misljevic put the final nail in the coffin.

The Rangers opened with a 4-0 lead in the game before the Knights got two back.

Pavel Cajan turned away 38 of 40 shots on the night.

Game seven is set for Wednesday night in London.