Kitchener

    • Kitchener Rangers, Guelph Storm, and Brantford Bulldogs kick off OHL seasons

    The OHL season is officially underway for three local teams.

    The puck dropped on the 2023-2024 seasons for the Kitchener Rangers, Guelph Storm, and Brantford Bulldogs Friday night.

    The Rangers hosted the Saginaw Spirit at The Aud and found themselves down 2-0 early in the game, before mounting a comeback.

    Kyle Morey, a former Kitchener Junior Ranger, tied the game up late in the second period.

    The game remained tied at three for a long stretch before the Rangers sealed the deal with just a few minutes left in the third.

    The Rangers beat the Spirit 4-3 in their home opener and take on Flint in Michigan Saturday night.

    The Guelph Storm took to the ice at the Sleeman Centre for their home opener and beat Owen Sound 4-2.

    Guelph is back at in in Windsor Saturday, while Owen Sound heads to Barrie.

    The Brantford Bulldogs played their first game since moving from Hamilton against Sudbury and fell 6-2. The Bulldogs will be in Sault St. Marie Saturday.

