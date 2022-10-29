Kitchener Rangers acquire hometown player in trade

A hometown hockey player will be suiting up for the Kitchener Rangers this season.

On Saturday, the Rangers announced the team traded for and received the rights to Blair Scott of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

"It's such an honour to get that phone call from my home team," said Scott in a news release. "Growing up watching the Rangers on Friday night's at The Aud with my buddies makes this really special."

A conditional ninth round pick in next year's Ontario Hockey League (OHL) priority selection was sent in return to the Greyhounds.

"It is always extra exciting to add local Kitchener products," said Mike McKenzie, the team’s GM in the release. "He has had a great season in Ayr and we feel he will be a good addition to our back end moving forward."

Scott is a 6'1, 185 pound left shot defenceman and was a fifth round pick by the Greyhounds in 2021.

He spent his youth hockey playing for the Kitchener Jr. Rangers, played Junior B hockey for both the Kitchener-Waterloo Siskins as well as the Ayr Centennials, and recorded 17 points in 39 GOJHL games.

In September, the Rangers signed fellow Kitchener native Kyle Morey.