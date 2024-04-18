Kitchener Rangers’ 2024 season comes to an end

KITCHENER
    The Aud in Kitchener. Courtesy: Twitter/Kitchener Rangers
    Kitchener Rangers fans left the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium heartbroken Thursday night after a tough loss to the London Knights.

    The Rangers took on the Knights in the second-round of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

    It was a do-or-die situation for Kitchener on Thursday night as the Knights stood poised to sweep the series.

    London struck early, with Jacob Julien tucking one away just 39 seconds into the game.

    Carson Rehkopf came back swinging for the Rangers, knotting things up in the first period.

    However, Julien scored twice more, giving him a hat-trick, and teammate Kasper Halttunen put away one more for London by the end of the second period.

    Despite two more Rangers’ goals from Trent Swick, the Rangers couldn’t defeat the Knights, ultimately losing 4-3 to give the Knights the sweep of the best-of-seven series.

    In a post on social media, the Rangers said, “A heartfelt thank you to #RTown for all your support this season. The best place to play in junior hockey in front of the best fans. The future is bright in #Kitchener.”

    The Knights are now off to the conference finals.

