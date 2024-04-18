Kitchener Rangers’ 2024 season comes to an end
Kitchener Rangers fans left the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium heartbroken Thursday night after a tough loss to the London Knights.
The Rangers took on the Knights in the second-round of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.
It was a do-or-die situation for Kitchener on Thursday night as the Knights stood poised to sweep the series.
London struck early, with Jacob Julien tucking one away just 39 seconds into the game.
Carson Rehkopf came back swinging for the Rangers, knotting things up in the first period.
However, Julien scored twice more, giving him a hat-trick, and teammate Kasper Halttunen put away one more for London by the end of the second period.
Despite two more Rangers’ goals from Trent Swick, the Rangers couldn’t defeat the Knights, ultimately losing 4-3 to give the Knights the sweep of the best-of-seven series.
In a post on social media, the Rangers said, “A heartfelt thank you to #RTown for all your support this season. The best place to play in junior hockey in front of the best fans. The future is bright in #Kitchener.”
The Knights are now off to the conference finals.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Israel attacks Iran, Reuters sources say; drones reported over Isfahan
Israel has attacked Iran, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as Iranian state media reported early on Friday that its forces had destroyed drones, days after Iran launched a retaliatory drone strike on Israel.
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer denied bail after being charged with killing Canadian couple
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer, one of two men charged in the killings of a Canadian couple in Dominica, has been denied bail.
Nearly half of China's major cities are sinking, researchers say
Nearly half of China's major cities are suffering 'moderate to severe' levels of subsidence, putting millions at risk of flooding especially as sea levels rise.
Prince Harry formally confirms he is now a U.S. resident
Prince Harry, the son of King Charles III and fifth in line to the British throne, has formally confirmed he is now a U.S. resident.
Judge says 'no evidence fully supports' murder case against Umar Zameer as jury starts deliberations
The judge presiding over the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer is telling jurors the possible verdicts they may reach based on the evidence in the case.
Health Canada to change sperm donor screening rules for men who have sex with men
Health Canada will change its longstanding policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned. The federal health agency has adopted a revised directive removing the ban on gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, effective May 8.
Colin Jost names one celebrity who is great at hosting 'Saturday Night Live'
Colin Jost, who co-anchors Saturday Night Live's 'Weekend Update,' revealed who he thinks is one of the best hosts on the show.
Sports columnist apologizes for 'oafish' comments directed at Caitlin Clark. The controversy isn't over
A male columnist has apologized for a cringeworthy moment during former University of Iowa superstar and college basketball's highest scorer Caitlin Clark's first news conference as an Indiana Fever player.
'Shopaholic' author Sophie Kinsella reveals brain cancer diagnosis
Sophie Kinsella, the best-selling author behind the 'Shopaholic' book series, has revealed that she is receiving treatment for brain cancer.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.