Kitchener Ranger signs multi-million-dollar contract with Seattle Kraken
Kitchener Rangers forward Carson Rehkopf has signed a multi-million-dollar contract with the Seattle Kraken.
The three-year, two-way contact has an average annual value of $950,000 and is set to begin next season.
Rehkopf, 19, is expected to report to Seattle’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, on an amateur tryout contract for the remainder of the season.
“We saw tremendous progress from Carson as he set multiple career highs in the OHL this season,” Kraken General Manager Ron Francis said in a news release. “We are excited for him to officially join our organization.”
Rehkopf, who is from Barrie, Ont., put up an impressive 52 goals and 95 points during the past season with the Kitchener Rangers – becoming the 16th player in franchise history to hit the 50-goal mark in a single season.
The 6-foot-3 forward also represented Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship this winter in Sweden where he registered two goals and two assists in five games at the tournament.
Rehkopf was originally selected by the Kraken in the second round (50th overall) of the 2023 NHL draft.
Canada's Carson Rehkopf dekes through Latvia defence to score on goaltender Linards Feldbergs during second period preliminary round hockey action at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
