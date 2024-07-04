Kitchener Ranger Matthew Andonovski signs contract with Ottawa Senators
A Kitchener Ranger has signed up to play the capital.
The Ottawa Senators announced Wednesday they're signing defenceman Matthew Andonovski to a three-year, entry-level contract.
The 19-year-old from Markham spent the past three seasons with the Rangers.
He had seven goals and 25 assists in 65 games last season while leading the OHL with a plus-58 rating. He also led the Rangers with 124 penalty minutes.
Andonovski recorded 52 points (seven goals, 45 assists) and 240 penalty minutes over 175 games with Kitchener.
He was selected by the Senators in the fifth round, 140th overall, at the 2023 NHL draft.
"Matthew has made significant progress since being drafted last summer,” Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios said in a release. “He’s a big, strong, defensive defenceman who plays with a sizable edge."
With reporting from the Canadian Press
