

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – The Kitchener Public Library is helping make menstrual products more accessible.

Starting Nov. 4, the library's central branch on Queen Street will offer free menstrual products in its washrooms.

"For those who menstruate, managing a period can impact everything – from going to school or work to just walking down the street," the KPL says in an emailed statement.

"Removing the financial barriers of period care allows every person the same rights and privileges and reduces the embarrassing consequences of period poverty."

Back in May, the Waterloo Region District School Board became the first to provide free products.

That decision came about as the result of a staff survey, which determined that there was a high need for the products.

Recently, Cambridge city council has been divided on whether or not to provide menstrual products for free in city-run buildings.

Tampons and pads are some of the most highly-requested items at food banks, and some of the least donated.

The program will cost the library around $1,700 per year, funding that was provided from donors.

The library says that it's exploring ways of expanding the service to its other locations in the future, too.