Starting next school year, all Waterloo District School Board schools will make menstrual products freely available in washrooms.

The news was announced during Monday night’s school board trustee meeting.

The new program will supply menstrual products to both elementary schools and high schools.

Currently, high school students can get products from the main office, guidance counsellors, phys.-ed. departments and child and youth workers.

Under the new program, products will be available in accessible and all-gender bathrooms.

A staff survey determined a high need for these products.

According to the study, 88 per cent of staff say period poverty exists, while 80 per cent say they already hand out menstrual products to students on a weekly basis.

According to the school board, by offering the products free in washrooms, it will prevent students from having to ask for them, and hopefully reduce stigma and shame surrounding menstruation.