Kitchener Panthers begin their playoff journey tonight

A little rain won’t stop the Kitchener Panthers from game one of the Intercounty Baseball League playoffs on Thursday night.

The Panthers, currently ranked second in their division, are taking on the seventh-seed London Majors at Jack Couch Park.

The first pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.

“We are full steam ahead to play tonight,” IBL Commissioner Ted Kalnins told CTV in an email. “There is indeed the possibility of rain late tonight, but we are hoping to get the entire game in before then.”

The winner of the best-of-five series will go on to play in the semi-finals.