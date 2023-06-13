Kitchener, Ont. native Nicolas Hague scores in Stanley Cup victory

An early goal by a Kitchener’s Nicolas Hague helped the Las Vegas Golden Knights secure a Stanley Cup Victory on Tuesday night.

The defenceman found the back of the net through chaos in the first period to extend the Knight’s lead to 2-0 over the Florida Panthers in game 5 of the final series.

A BIGGGGGG GOAL! 🦒 pic.twitter.com/O0F7XAzYyW — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 14, 2023

It was Hague’s first goal of the series, according to the NHL.

The Knights would go on to win the game 9-3, securing their first Stanley Cup title.

The 24-year-old was drafted by the Golden Knights in 2017, going as a second-round third pick. He was selected 34th overall, according to the NHL.

Hague is a former Kitchener Dutchmen, and before that, he played for the Kitchener Junior Rangers.