Kitchener Market adjusts to stay open with COVID-19 restrictions in region
Published Saturday, November 28, 2020 7:04PM EST
The Kitchener Market on Nov. 28, 2020. (Johnny Mazza - CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Despite Waterloo Region moving into the red control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework, the Kitchener Market is still open.
Some new changes came into effect when the market opened up on Saturday morning.
These include one-way movement only throughout the facility, customers are asked to only visit for 20 minutes, the food hall remains open for takeout only, and there is a reduced visitor capacity.
All vendors moved indoors earlier this month.