KITCHENER -- Despite Waterloo Region moving into the red control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework, the Kitchener Market is still open.

Some new changes came into effect when the market opened up on Saturday morning.

These include one-way movement only throughout the facility, customers are asked to only visit for 20 minutes, the food hall remains open for takeout only, and there is a reduced visitor capacity.

All vendors moved indoors earlier this month.