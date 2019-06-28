

CTV Kitchener





Kendall Waite of Kitchener has been pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Haldimand County.

Police say the 34 year old's sedan was travelling southbound on Highway 56 when it collided with a commercial truck travelling in the opposite direction.

It happened around 7 a.m. Friday north of Concession 4 in Empires Corners.

A witness tells CTV News that he saw the sedan suddenly swerve into the other lane.

"It happened in a split second," says Joe Makkai. "He turned in a 45 degree angle and hit the truck head-on."

The truck then hit a hydro pole and knocked down some trees before come rest in a ditch at the side of the road.

The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the truck was carrying flammable liquid.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are still being investigated.

"They're going to be looking at a number of factors, as with any collision," says OPP Const. Rod LeClair. "Weather, road conditions, if distraction was involved. Those are all the things they'll be looking at, and if speed was a factor."

Highway 56 was closed for several hours between Haldimand Road 9 and Haldibrook Road while police were on scene investigating.