Kitchener man facing several charges after hourslong standoff in multi-unit building

Waterloo regional police say a 39-year-old man has been arrested after barricading himelf in a multi-unit residential building for several hours in the area of Walter Street in Kitchener.

Police said around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the residential building in the area of Walter Street and Agnes Street after receiving a report of a man armed with a knife.

A Waterloo regional police officer is seen at the site of an hourslong standoff in Kitchener on July 17. (CTV)

In a news release, police said prior to officers’ arrival the Kitchener Fire Department attended the scene after the man pulled the fire alarm.

“Kitchener Fire Department attended and learned there was no fire or emergency,” police said. “The male then brandished a knife towards another individual in the lobby of the building and attempted to stab them and caused damage to a vehicle with the knife.”

Police said the man proceeded to barricade himself inside the building.

At this point, the building was evacuated while police officers negotiated with the man.

People are seen sitting outside a multi-unit building during a Kitchener standoff on July 17. (CTV)

Police said around 7:30 p.m. the man was arrested without incident.

Walter Road was closed for several hours during the emergency response and has since reopened.

The man has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000, false alarm of fire and utter threats.