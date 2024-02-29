KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener man faces number of assault, drug charges

    WRPS found a Kitchener man to be in possession of a large quantity of drugs during an assault investigation. (Source: WRPS) WRPS found a Kitchener man to be in possession of a large quantity of drugs during an assault investigation. (Source: WRPS)
    Share

    A Kitchener man is facing a number of charges following an investigation into an assault on Thursday.

    Police responded to the area of King Street East and Jackson Avenue for reports of an assault.

    Officers found the suspect and arrested him.

    During the investigation, police found the man to be in possession of brass knuckles, a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, suspected cocaine and suspected methamphetamine, as well as other paraphernalia.

    A 33-year-old man was charged with the following offences:

    • Three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
    • Assault
    • Possession of a prohibited weapon

    No injuries were reported.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News