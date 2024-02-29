Kitchener man faces number of assault, drug charges

A Kitchener man is facing a number of charges following an investigation into an assault on Thursday.

Police responded to the area of King Street East and Jackson Avenue for reports of an assault.

Officers found the suspect and arrested him.

During the investigation, police found the man to be in possession of brass knuckles, a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, suspected cocaine and suspected methamphetamine, as well as other paraphernalia.

A 33-year-old man was charged with the following offences:

Three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Assault

Possession of a prohibited weapon

No injuries were reported.