Kitchener paracyclist bringing hope to amputees in Ukraine
A paracyclist has returned to Waterloo Region after touring war-torn Ukraine to raise awareness for amputees.
Former U.S. Marine Jacob Kepka currently lives in Kitchener, Ont. In 1979, he starting having trouble with his right leg following a workplace injury, eventually leading to an above-the-knee amputation in 2014.
Now he’s hoping to bring attention to the needs of fellow amputees living in areas of conflict.
“Sport was my saviour after my amputation 10 years ago,” he told CTV News. “My flame burns pretty bright, and I can share that flame without diminishing my personal flame.”
Kepka spent the last two years preparing for a gruelling cycling excursion from Krakow, Poland to Kiev, Ukraine, as the war between Ukraine and Russia waged on. His planned journey was roughly 1,200 kilometres.
He officially began the two-month trip on Aug. 11.
“I visited upwards of 17 hospitals and medical clinics in Ukraine, visiting with amputees and others that have been injured by war – both military and civilian,” Kepka said. “It soon became apparent that you can have a warehouse full of prosthetics but, if you don’t have the clinicians and techs to fit those prosthetics, they’re still going to be in the warehouse.”
Although his cycling mission has ended, Kepka’s work is far from over. He’s trying to forge partnerships between North American schools and institutions he visited overseas in hopes of developing comprehensive prosthetics and orthotics programs.
